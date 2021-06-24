Killeen police arrest newly-named murder suspect in Austin mass shooting

Around 2:23 p.m., De’Ondre Jermirris White, 19, was located in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — Authorities have located and arrested 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White in Killeen Thursday, the man wanted for murder in relation to the Austin Sixth Street mass shooting that resulted in one death and over a dozen injured, Killeen Police said in a news release.

Around 2:23 p.m., White was located in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive by members of the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the Killeen Police Department SWAT team.

Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

"...This case covered multiple jurisdictions and together we were able to locate and take into custody a violent fugitive," said Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble said in a news release.

Early morning on June 12, shots were fired into a large crowd in the entertainment district of Sixth Street in Austin, Austin police said. A total of 14 people were injured and sent to the hospital, including one who later died and another victim who would permanently become paralyzed, police said.

Initially, police arrested two different suspects, both teenagers. On Tuesday, Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said the charges for the two teens would be dropped.

He noted, however, that final charging decisions for anyone involved have not yet been made. Police said when White was caught, he would be charged with murder.

White was transported to the Killeen City Jail where he waits arraignment, the Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told 6 News.