One dead after shooting incident in Midland

Midland Police found 17-year-old Morgan Osborne of Midland deceased at the scene with a single gunshot wound.

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a shooting incident in Midland on August 15.

Midland Police responded to a call about a gunshot victim in the 1900 block of E. Scharbauer Dr. around 4:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased 17-year-old male with a single gunshot wound who was later identified as Morgan Osborne from Midland.

During the investigation, police were able to determine that two juvenile males had left the scene with the firearm that was used during the shooting. They were identified and later arrested for tampering with evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing and next of kin has been notified. The body has already been sent to the Dallas Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.