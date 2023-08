The victim was shot by his brother, Jason Ybarra Jr., 19, during an argument. Ybarra Jr. is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

MIDLAND, Texas — Jason Ybarra Jr., 19, shot his brother during an argument and has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Midland PD responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim at 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday in the 100 block of E. Francis Ave.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.