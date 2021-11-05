x
One dead after multiple vehicle crash in Andrews County

36-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Midland was killed in the accident.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

ANDREWS, Texas — 36-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Midland has passed away after a multiple vehicle crash occurred in Andrews County on November 3 at 9:45 a.m. 

The initial investigation says that the vehicle occupied by Ruiz failed to yield at the spot intersection of FM 181 and SH 176. This caused a vehicle occupied by 58-year-old Howard Holder to hit Ruiz with his towed unit and roll over. The third vehicle, occupied by 60-year-old Pedro Benavidez, also struck the towed unit that was on Holder's vehicle. 

Both Holder and Benavidez sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

All three drivers were wearing a seatbelt at the moment of the crash. 

The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

