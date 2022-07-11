One dead after motorcycle crash in Midland County

41-year-old Travis Griffin of Midland was killed in the crash on July 9.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on July 9 at 11:32 p.m.

41-year-old Travis Griffin of Midland was pronounced dead at the scene.

The initial investigation by Texas DPS revealed that a 2018 Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on SH-158, while Griffin, riding a 2021 Harley Davidson, was stopped at the intersection of SCR 1110 and SH-158 facing south.

Griffin failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign and pulled out in front of the Ford F-250.

Griffin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.