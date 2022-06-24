One dead after fatal crash in Glasscock County

66-year-old Terry Smith of Big Spring was killed in the crash on June 23.

The incident took place at 1:34 p.m. on SH 158 MM 306. 66-year-old Terry Smith of Big Spring was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Smith was traveling west on SH 158 when his front left tire had a blowout and resulted in him veering across the eastbound lanes of SH 158. Smith eventually went off the roadway before rolling over into a field.

Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.