One dead after fatal crash in Glasscock County

GLASSCOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash on June 23 in Glasscock County.
The incident took place at 1:34 p.m. on SH 158 MM 306. 66-year-old Terry Smith of Big Spring was killed in the crash.
The initial investigation revealed that Smith was traveling west on SH 158 when his front left tire had a blowout and resulted in him veering across the eastbound lanes of SH 158. Smith eventually went off the roadway before rolling over into a field.
Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information.