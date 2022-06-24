x
One dead after fatal crash in Midland County

61-year-old Kenneth Bohlscheid of Midland was killed in the crash on June 22.
MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on June 22 in Midland County. 

The incident occurred at 3:41 p.m. on BI-20 MM 144. 61-year-old Kenneth Bohlscheid was killed in the crash. 

The initial investigation revealed that Bohlscheid was traveling west on BI-20 at an unsafe speed when he veered off the roadway to the right and then over-corrected to the left, which sent his vehicle into a side skid. Bohlscheid then rolled over and was ejected from the vehicle. 

Bohlscheid was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. The investigation is still ongoing. 

