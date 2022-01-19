One dead after fatal crash in Ector County

28-year-old Arnoldo Esquivel De La Rosa was killed in the crash.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Ector County on January 18.

This incident occurred 15 miles east of Monahans and involved two vehicle.

28-year-old Arnoldo Esquivel De La Rosa of Denton, Texas was killed in the crash, while 36-year-old Raul Villanueva of Monahans, Texas is currently at Medical Center Hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation revealed that Villanueva was traveling east in the westbound lane of Interstate 20, while De La Rosa was traveling west in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20. Villanueva struck De La Rosa while he was traveling in the wrong direction.

Both men were wearing seatbelts during the crash.