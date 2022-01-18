Two dead after fatal crash in Lea County

26-year-old Brooke Chandler and 32-year-old Luis Sauceda were killed in the crash

HOBBS, N.M. — Two people were killed in a killed in a fatal crash north of Hobbs, New Mexico.

26-year-old Brooke Chandler and 32-year-old Luis Sauceda were killed in the crash that occurred on January 15 at 7:44 a.m.

The initial investigation revealed that Chandler was driving her 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on Easy Rose Road. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over.

Chandler and Sauceda were both ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. Soon after, the two were pronounced dead by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

According to New Mexico State Police, alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash and both victims were not wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.