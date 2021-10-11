One dead after fatal accident in Midland

25-year-old David Gutierrez of Midland was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

MIDLAND, Texas — 25-year-old David Gutierrez has been killed in a fatal accident in Midland after being ejected from his vehicle.

The incident occurred on November 10 around 4:30 a.m.

MPD responded to a vehicle accident in the 4100 block of W IH-20 on the eastbound side and located a tan 2005 GMC Sierra that had rolled over multiple times.

A white Chevrolet Silverado was also involved in the accident and located on the eastbound side of IH-20 as well.

The initial investigation revealed that the GMC was traveling eastbound when it struck the rear of the Chevrolet, lost control and left the roadway. The GMC then rolled over multiple times and Gutierrez was ejected from the vehicle.

It was also revealed that Gutierrez was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.