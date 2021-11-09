MPD arrests suspect barricaded in a vehicle at Ranchland Apartments

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department arrested a suspect barricaded in his vehicle at the Ranchland Apartments Tuesday, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.
John Lott, 21, barricaded himself while officers were executing a search warrant.
The MPD SWAT team and K-9 Unit were called to the scene after Lott hit multiple MPD cars with the vehicle.
The windows of Lott's vehicle were broken with less lethal rounds and a K-9 was sent to catch him. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.
This is all the information we have at this time and the investigation is ongoing. We will update this story if more details become available.