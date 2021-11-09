x
MPD arrests suspect barricaded in a vehicle at Ranchland Apartments

The suspect hit several police cars with his vehicle before being taken into custody.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department arrested a suspect barricaded in his vehicle at the Ranchland Apartments Tuesday, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

John Lott, 21, barricaded himself while officers were executing a search warrant.

The MPD SWAT team and K-9 Unit were called to the scene after Lott hit multiple MPD cars with the vehicle.

The windows of Lott's vehicle were broken with less lethal rounds and a K-9 was sent to catch him. He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.

This is all the information we have at this time and the investigation is ongoing. We will update this story if more details become available.

