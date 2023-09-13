One dead after crash in Midland County

43-year-old Sonya Lujan Anaya of San Angelo was pronounced dead at her residence on August 31.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a crash in Midland County on August 29.

43-year-old Sonya Lujan Anaya of San Angelo was pronounced dead at her residence on August 31. The other two people involved in the crash were not injured.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Nissan Altima was stopped in a private area on the south side of SH 158, while a 2023 GMC Sierra was traveling west on SH 158. The Altima then traveled north across SH 158 to CR 1135, but failed to yield the right of way, which led to a collision with the Sierra.