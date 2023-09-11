Odessa man arrested following crash on September 8 in Ector County

61-year-old Martin Salas-Gallegos of Odessa has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter following the death of 57-year-old Ismael Martinez of Odessa.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: 61-year-old Martin Salas-Gallegos of Odessa has been arrested following the crash on September 8.

Salas-Gallegos was treated and released from MCH where he would later be taken into custody on Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle charges. As of September 11, Salas-Gallegos has been released from Ector County Jail.

Salas-Gallegos was driving the Chevrolet Silverado that veered into the opposite lane on W. 16th Street and hit Ismael Martinez's vehicle.

One person has been killed in a crash in Ector County on September 8.

57-year-old Ismael Martinez of Odessa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. One of the other drivers involved in the crash was treated and released from MCH in Odessa, while the third driver involved was not injured at all.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on W. 16th Street, while Martinez, driving a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, was traveling eastbound on W. 16th Street. The Chevrolet Silverado then veered into the eastbound lane and hit Martinez. Another vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300, was also traveling eastbound on W. 16th Street when the vehicle hit the Martinez who was lying in the roadway.