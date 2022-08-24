One dead after early morning shooting in Odessa

There was still a heavy police presence this morning in the 1100 block of Jeter, which was near Hays Magnet Elementary School.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department responded to a fatal shooting at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of Jeter.

When they arrived, officers found a man lying in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The suspect has been detained and the investigation is still ongoing.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the victim has not been identified yet, since next of kin has not been notified at this time.

There was still a heavy police presence in the area as of 10 a.m., which did affect the drop off line at Hays Magnet Elementary School.