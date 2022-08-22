OPD releases information on Woodson Park shooting

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has released information on a Sunday night shooting that injured two people.
According to OPD, around 10 p.m. officers were dispatched to Woodson Park in reference to a gunshot victim. They learned that a fight resulted in two women being shot.
One woman was taken to Medical Center Hospital. A second woman was taken to Odessa Regional Medical Center.
An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Cavaya Jefferson.
Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact OPD.
This is all the information we currently have. The investigation is ongoing.