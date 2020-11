The City of Odessa will be hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing event on Nov. 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa will be hosting a COVID-19 mobile testing event on Nov. 4 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Testing will take place at Central Park and there will be 200 tests available.

The testing will be done on a first come first serve basis.

Residents must show proof of residency as well as provide good contact information.