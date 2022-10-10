Odessa teen to compete in national baseball competition

Odessa-native Haiden Parker earned one of four spots to compete in the national Pitch, Hit and Run competition at the World Series.

ODESSA, Texas — The baseball season is winding down, with the MLB postseason starting this month, and will be capped off the World Series and a number of end of season festivities.

This year, there are a couple of ties to the Midland/Odessa area through the national Pitch, Hit and Run competition.

Haiden Parker is a 13-year-old baseball player that is one of four young athletes from across the country in his age bracket to win local and regional contests to advance to the finals during the World Series.

This all started with the local Pitch, Hit, and Run competition hosted by the Rockhounds this summer. It is part of a program that showcases young talent through a series of skills competitions, highlighting the foundational elements of baseball.

The 13-year-old made his way through the first round at Momentum Bank Ballpark and the regional contest in Arlington at Globe Life Field, and soon after his mom, Meagan, got the call.

"They told us that he made top four in the nation, so of course, I balled like a baby, called my husband and he was like, 'Why are you crying?' And I was like, 'I'm just so excited for him.' This is his dream," Meagan said.

Haiden has high hopes to one day play professional baseball, and he'll get an opportunity to show off his skills on the same field he aspires to one day play on professionally.

For now, the young baseball player is hoping to continue to represent his family well with hard work and character that has already carried him to this point.

"I went up to regionals, and then there was bigger kids there. I was staying humble and there were a lot of kids who were just not humble and then they didn’t come out on top,” Haiden said.

"Make sure you aren’t the cocky kid out there because you know kids can get a little over confident. Him staying humble but also watching him outshine and be out there and taking these next steps. I think that’s the coolest part seeing him succeed at each step," Meagan said.

The destination for the World Series hasn't been set yet, but the Parkers hope to travel somewhere, like L.A., New York, or somewhere new to experience.