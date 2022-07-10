Asking tailgaters hard-hitting questions about the storied Odessa-Permian rivalry

We asked the tailgaters what "rivalry" means to them, who their favorite players are and what the atmosphere is like.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa vs Permian, one of the biggest rivalries in West Texas High School Football.

With a rivalry this big, there’s bound to be some knowledgeable tailgaters hard at work, hours before the game.

We asked them some hard hitting questions:

QUESTION 1: WHAT DOES "RIVALRY" MEAN TO YOU?

"Honestly, it's just about tradition", Permian fan Jose Virella said.

"It's big, it’s very big," Vice President of Permian Football Booster Randy Adams said. "The best of the best out here on a Friday night in one of the greatest stadiums (Ratliff Stadium). I believe in the state of Texas as a lot of sacred ground, a lot of memories made here."

"It means some good clean fun," First Baptist Odessa Youth Pastor Tim Rose said." It normally means you’re very familiar with your opponent that you know them well [...] Willing to battle fiercely. This rivalry is known for that."

"OHS versus Permian has been the biggest rivalry of all of Texas," OHS 2016 Graduate Sabrina Martinez said. "It's very well known, y'all know Friday Night Lights. Something that means a lot to this town even though it's always gonna be a big thing. I believe we're just a big family."

QUESTION 2: WHO'S YOUR FAVORITE PAST OR PRESENT ODESSA OR PERMIAN PLAYER?

"I graduated with Roy Williams," Adams said. "Former Dallas Cowboy, Lion, Chicago Bear and all that, we're good friends. I see him all the time and he may be at the game tonight."

"Number 15, Johnny Campos," Priscilla Salcido, OHS graduate said. "Thank you very much."

"My brother, he was a cornerback on the 1995 team," Virella said. "Number 16 Jaime Virella."

"As a youth pastor, all my students who play are all collectively my favorites," Rose said. "There's some great kids on on both those teams whether it be Ivan Carreon on OHS or you've got some guys like Harris Sewell and others on Permian. They are some great kids."

"I think he was 77," Martinez said. "He was my best friend Raymond Rodriguez."

QUESTION 3: WHAT IS THE ATMOSPHERE LIKE?

"It's just like a big ole party," Salcido said.

"It's electric," Adams said. "You feel the energy both sides whether you’re cheering for Permian or cheering for OHS, you feel all that electricity, all that energy. And the momentum: ebbs and flows and everybody cheering back and forth and you just feel the energy ."

"The atmosphere is unbelievable," Virella said. "I mean, you got a sold out stadium here."