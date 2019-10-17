MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa authorities are offering free classes for the "Stop the Bleed" campaign.

It's a national awareness campaign offering free CPR training to citizens, serving as a call to action in times of emergency.

The goal is to encouraged bystanders to become trained and ready to help someone before emergency crews can arrive to a scene.

A class is being held from 6 to 8 p.m. on October 28 at the Odessa Fire Rescue Central Station Classroom.

To register for the free class you can do so here.