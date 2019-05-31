ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa Parks & Recreation Department is inviting all fathers to take their daughter on a magical evening right here in Odessa.

The 7th Annual Daddy Daughter Dance will be sure to amaze not only you, but your little princess too. This year’s theme is Diamond & Pearls Ball. There will be dancing, appetizers, a formal photo area and much more!

The dance takes place Saturday, June 15th at The Rose Building, 415 Grant St.

There will be 2 separate dances for different age groups:

· DANCE A: K - 4th Grade: 4pm to 6pm

· DANCE B: 5th Grade - Teen: 7pm to 9pm

If you have more than one daughter spanning both age groups, you are welcome to attend one dance altogether. Please note, it is strictly a Father and Daughter dance, sorry no mothers are allowed.

Ballroom dress and fancy suits or other costumes are encouraged. If you are attending with no costume, you are advised to wear semi-formal attire.

You can grab your tickets at the Parks and Rec office located at 1100 W. 42nd St. in Odessa or online by visiting: www.odessatxparks.org