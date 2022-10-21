x
Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison

33-year-old Isaac Jackson was charged with Aggravated Robbery and his sentence was enhanced due to prior felonies.
Credit: Ector County

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to prison for 80 years for Aggravated Robbery. 

33-year-old Isaac Jackson had his sentenced enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. On March 21, 2022, Jackson severely beat and robbed the victim at a local massage parlor. The 64-year-old victim suffered serious bodily injury. 

The punishment range for a case like this is typically anywhere from 2 to 20 years in prison, but the punishment range increased from 5 to life in prison due to Jackson's prior criminal history. On top of Aggravated Robbery, Jackson was convicted of Felon in Possession of a Weapon and sentenced to run concurrently with his 80-year sentence. 

