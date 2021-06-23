Odessa College to relocate Rudy Acosta Student Pavilion

This relocation is a part of the college's Vision 2030+ strategic plan.

ODESSA, Texas — The Rudy Acosta Student Pavilion will be relocated on Odessa College's campus as a part of the college's Vision 2030+ strategic plan.

Once the pavilion is moved, it will continue to be the school's most important outdoor space for celebrations, dances, meetings, concerts and other social activities for OC students.

The Pavilion was donated to school in 2008 by anonymous donors and was named after former OC graduate Ruy Acosta.