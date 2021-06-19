Juneteenth celebrations around the Permian Basin

Activities include a car show, a gospel celebration, a pageant and more.

TEXAS, USA — Juneteenth is here, and communities across West Texas are celebrating the holiday.

In Odessa, the Black Cultural Council will be holding a few events, including youth activities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a Hometown Heroes panel from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

These activities will be followed by a pageant at 4 p.m.

All of these events will take place in the Blackshear Auditorium.

Butterfly You is also holding a Juneteenth brunch at noon at the Odessa Marriot Hotel.

In Midland, there will be a Juneteenth Parade from Idea Travis Elementary to Washington Park. This event starts at 10 a.m.

Sunday will feature even more Juneteenth activities.

The Ballroom Barbershop in Midland will be hosting a Clipper and Hair Competition at 3 p.m. The winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship to Midland College's cosmetology school.

Odessa's Sunday events include the 4th annual 35 and Older Legends Basketball Tournament at the Woodson Boys and Girls Club and a gospel celebration lead by Reverend Eddie Jenkins at the Blackshear Auditorium.