Odessa City Council discusses city manager finalists, contract with consulting firm

The city council plans to interview a finalist for the city manager position at the end of June.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — On Tuesday, the Odessa City Council discussed interviewing finalists for the city manager position.

According to T2 Professional Consulting, 50 people applied for the position from around the country. City Councilman Steven Thompson said that has been whittled down to 4.

"We kind of focused on Texas mostly, but I was really surprised we ended up with 50 applicants, and T2 has narrowed it down to just a few," said Thompson.

The city council also agreed to end the contract on Aug. 13 for a total cost of $225,000.

The Mayor said that by that date they will have someone in the position of city manager, if not sooner.

"We're pushing aggressively for that schedule, and we're hoping to even beat that deadline, if we're able to, humanly possible," said Odessa Mayor Javier Joven.