Odessa City Council approves settlements for former city employees

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Council recently approved settlements for former City Manager Michael Marrero and former City Attorney Natasha Brooks at their August 8 meeting.

During an executive session, the council discussed litigation involving the former City of Odessa employees. At the end of the meeting, the council voted on approving the settlements for each person.

Both Marrero and Brooks received 6-to-1 votes in favor of approving the settlements. Brooks received $180,000, while Marrero received $250,000.