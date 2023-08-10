x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Odessa City Council approves settlements for former city employees

Both settlements were approved with 6-to-1 votes by the council at their meeting on August 8.
Credit: City of Odessa Facebook

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa City Council recently approved settlements for former City Manager Michael Marrero and former City Attorney Natasha Brooks at their August 8 meeting. 

During an executive session, the council discussed litigation involving the former City of Odessa employees. At the end of the meeting, the council voted on approving the settlements for each person. 

Both Marrero and Brooks received 6-to-1 votes in favor of approving the settlements. Brooks received $180,000, while Marrero received $250,000. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

Related Articles

 

More Videos

In Other News

OPD searching for suspect in Wednesday morning shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out