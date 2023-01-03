Court grants restraining order against City of Odessa over firing of city employees

Norris filed the lawsuit against the City of Odessa shortly before Christmas.

ODESSA, Texas — Judge John Shrode has issued a restraining order against the City of Odessa in lawyer Gaven Norris' lawsuit regarding the firing of two city employees in December, according to Norris.

This restraining order temporarily prevents the city from "firing, removing, demoting and interfering" with the employment of Natasha Brooks as city attorney and Michael Marrero as city manager until Norris and other members of the public can address the city council "prior to or during consideration or discussion of a specific agenda item".

It also stops any "Promoting, approving, appointing, or otherwise advancing" Daniel Jones and Agapito Bernal into their interim positions until then.

The restraining order is effective as of Jan. 3 and will stand until the court orders otherwise or it expires.

According to court documents, the City of Odessa is ordered to appear in court on Jan. 10 to determine the next steps.

Norris filed the lawsuit against the City of Odessa shortly before Christmas. He says this is the first of many lawsuits he plans on filing, but this one is focused on the fact the council did not let the public speak prior to the firing of Brooks and Marrero.