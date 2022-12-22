Attorney files lawsuit against City of Odessa

Gaven Norris says this is the first of many lawsuits he anticipates he will file over the next few months.

The attorney announced during the Dec. 13 meeting he would be filing the lawsuit because he alleged the city did not properly allow public comment.

According to a press release sent out by Norris, "while playing political games and refusing to be held accountable to the voice of the citizens of Odessa, Javier Joven, Denise Swanner, Mark Matta, Greg Connell, and Chris Hanie, engaged in a scheme or conspiracy to refuse to allow the Norris and other citizens of Odessa the right to address the City Council on the matters regarding the firing and interim replacing of City Attorney Natasha Brooks and City Manager Michael Marrero prior to or during the council’s consideration of those matters, and prior to the City Council voting."

Norris also said this is the first of several lawsuits that he plans to file against the city over the next few months, specifically based on "the bad acts of Javier Joven and this voting block."

In the lawsuit, Norris has asked the court to declare that the city violated the Open Meetings Act, which would in turn void the council's actions and restore Michael Marrero and Natasha Brooks to their positions until the citizens get the chance to address the council.

Joven released a statement following the meeting, telling the public the city council is committed to improving the city.

"After extensive review Council determined this type of change would require an adjustment in the day-to-day leadership of the City," Joven said.

As things stand following their dismissal, Marrero and Brooks will receive 12 months severance pay and one year of health benefits. Dan Jones will step in as interim city attorney and Agapito Bernal will be the interim city manager.

NewsWest 9 will continue to follow this situation and will update as developments occur.