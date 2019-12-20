ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from a sister station regarding a related but different story on car seat safety)

The Odessa Fire Rescue Fire Marshal's Division and the Municipal Court are hosting a free car seat safety expo.

The expo will run from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Municipal Court parking lot and will feature three certified car seat installers to ensure car seats are properly installed.

A limited number of car seats will also be given away at this event as well.

The expo is free and open to the public.

