The Odessa Fire Rescue Fire Marshal's Division and the Municipal Court are hosting a free car seat safety expo.
The expo will run from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Municipal Court parking lot and will feature three certified car seat installers to ensure car seats are properly installed.
A limited number of car seats will also be given away at this event as well.
The expo is free and open to the public.
