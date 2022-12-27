Nationwide flight delays, cancellations hit West Texas

Thousands of flights had already been canceled in the U.S. early Tuesday, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

MIDLAND, Texas — Thousands of travelers have been stranded at airports or stuck on hold trying to rebook flights this week as a massive storm snarled travel in the U.S. And Canada.

Thousands of flights had already been canceled in the U.S. early Tuesday, and problems are likely to continue at least into Wednesday.

This trouble includes flights going and coming from Midland, causing a lot of people to be at Midland International Air and Space Port for long periods of time.

“I’m a little frustrated, but more, I have more empathy for those that have families,” said traveler Diana Chenoweth. “I've been a mother of three sons, and know what it's like when you travel with little ones. And so, I feel for them, it's just me. I'm going to hop in a car and go home, but there's families that are stranded everywhere. They can't get out.”

Chenoweth, who was leaving her family Christmas celebration from Midland to go back to Houston, had her flight canceled. Now she is busy making other arrangements.

“Now it's time to go home,” said Chenoweth. “Tonight, I was notified last night when I tried to check in that the flight was canceled. I came to the airport, we booked a rental car last night, and got here and now we've sat here almost two, over two hours, trying to get a rent car because everybody else and their uncle was trying to get the same thing. So anyway, got keys, fixing to hit the road and head back to Houston.”