Live flight cancellations, delays, status for Love Field and DFW

Thousands of cancellations have piled up across the country, as wintry weather has led to widespread issues for airlines.

DALLAS — The holiday travel season has been a struggle, especially if you're flying.

Even though the weather in North Texas hasn't been severe - aside from the bitter temperatures - we've seen our share of delays and cancellations. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is a major hub airport for American Airlines, and Dallas Love Field is the same for Southwest Airlines.

At Love Field on Tuesday, 206 flights were cancelled and another 16 were delayed, according to Flight Aware. At DFW, 14 flights were cancelled and 45 were delayed.

So if you're flying post-Christmas, keep your patience in mind.

Aviation expert Steve Cosgrove told WFAA on Sunday that Southwest Airlines was one of the hardest hit by the big winter storm last week.

"You’ve got a combination of weather, crews out of position," said Cosgrove, CEO of Dynamic Travel.

But the problems for the airline continued.

"Southwest runs a very tight schedule. They turn a plane in 20 minutes. You start getting planes and crews out of place, it’s tough to get them back in place. Northeast and the central with weather, they had fog in San Diego, weather in Seattle, weather hitting Denver. These are major operations," said Cosgrove.