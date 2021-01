If you have always wanted to know about the war that changed the face of the nation, then visit the Museum of the Big Bend.

ALPINE, Texas — If you have always wanted to know about the war that changed the face of the nation, then visit the Museum of the Big Bend.

This unique exhibit is showing honor to the local veterans who served the country during one of the most life changing moments in history.

The exhibit will be available for viewing from Jan. 18 - Mar. 25.