MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department will be hosting their Memorial Service for Peace Officers Memorial day on May 11 at 3:00 p.m.

The event is part of National Police Week and will be held in front of the police station.

MPD will honor those who have sacrificed their lives while making sure their communities are safe.