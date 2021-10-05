Landgraf's protective orders bill passes out of the Texas House

The Bill will look to strengthen Monica's Law and passed out by a vote of 145-1.

ODESSA, Texas — State Representative Brooks Landgraf's bill has passed out of the house with a vote of 145-1.

The bill will bolster Monica's law, which was named after an Odessa mother who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend.

“Last session, we passed Monica’s Law to create the Texas Protective Order Registry to include protective orders issued as a result of domestic violence,” Landgraf said. “The registry has been a huge success, so we want to improve the tool further with HB 2702 by including protective orders for victims of sexual assault or abuse, indecent assault, stalking, and human trafficking in the database as well.”

Before the Texas Protective Order Registry came into play, protective orders issued in one county were nonexistent and not accessible to law enforcements in another county.