MPD looks for suspect involved in Homicide

The victim was later identified as 54-year-old David Demick.
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has been looking for a suspect involved in a homicide case that occurred on February 6 at 11:40 a.m. 

The victim of the incident was identified as 54-year-old David Demick. MPD and MFD responded to the incident  at 3100 W. Wall St. 

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect went to the victim's room around 2:00 a.m. and later left after a physical altercation occurred. The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray beanie and gold necklace. 

The investigation is still ongoing. If anyone knows information about the suspect, they can contact MPD at 432-685-7108 or leave a tip at 694-TIPS. 

