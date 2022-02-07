MPD looks for suspect involved in Homicide

The victim was later identified as 54-year-old David Demick.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department has been looking for a suspect involved in a homicide case that occurred on February 6 at 11:40 a.m.

The victim of the incident was identified as 54-year-old David Demick. MPD and MFD responded to the incident at 3100 W. Wall St.

The initial investigation revealed that the suspect went to the victim's room around 2:00 a.m. and later left after a physical altercation occurred. The suspect was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, gray beanie and gold necklace.