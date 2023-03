The department said Larry Joe Rawls is facing the charge after an indecent assault.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is requesting the public's help finding a man accused of failing to register as a sex offender by absconding.

The department identified the man as 48-year-old Larry Joe Rawls, who they said is facing the charge after an indecent assault.

At last update, a description of Rawls was not given, but a picture of him can be seen above.