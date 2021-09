This is part of the STEP Program for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Police Department has been given a grant from TXDOT through their STEP Program for the Fiscal Year 2020-2021.

The purpose of STEP is to reduce crashes by putting more focus on high crash areas.

Areas that officers will pay attention to the most are failure to use seat belts, reducing the incidence of speeding and DUI/DWI.