MMH investigates claims of abuse made by patient on TikTok

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Memorial Hospital launches an investigation into claims of abuse made by one of its patients.
Alexus Anderson posted a series of videos to the social media platform TikTok detailing the alleged mistreatment.
“I don’t typically do this. I don’t have anyone here that has my back, so I need the world to have my back in this situation,” Anderson said emotionally in one of the videos. “I’ve been treated like I’ve been a dog.”
The series of videos have been viewed over 100,000 times.
Anderson claims staff dragged her across the floor, let her fall on her face, and caused staples to bust from recent surgery.
“I’ve been here for over 20 days and over the course of that time, there have only been a handful of good nurses to take care of me,” Anderson said.
Anderson described a tense interaction with one nurse she claims refused treatment and at one point turning off notifications to her room.
Midland Memorial responded to the claims Thursday afternoon:
Midland Memorial Hospital has been made aware of allegations involving care received by a patient at our hospital. While our standard practice is not to comment on pending investigations until after all of the facts have been examined, these are serious allegations that necessitate a thoughtful response. First and foremost, the leadership of the Hospital, including governing body members, have all been made aware of the allegations. Pursuant to our internal policies, as well as state and federal law, we immediately initiated an internal investigation. In addition, two investigative bodies, the Midland County Hospital District Police Department and the Texas Department of State Health Services, are conducting separate investigations. We are fully cooperating with both agencies. Second, we want to assure our patients and the community that our team members are committed to the core values that embody equality of care and respect for the dignity of all patients. Midland Health staff continue to provide quality healthcare in a professional, compassionate and respectful manner. We encourage patience in allowing the investigative process to conclude. Should these allegations be substantiated, please trust that the Hospital will take swift and appropriate action.