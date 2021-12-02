MMH investigates claims of abuse made by patient on TikTok

Midland Memorial Hospital has been made aware of allegations involving care received by a patient at our hospital. While our standard practice is not to comment on pending investigations until after all of the facts have been examined, these are serious allegations that necessitate a thoughtful response. First and foremost, the leadership of the Hospital, including governing body members, have all been made aware of the allegations. Pursuant to our internal policies, as well as state and federal law, we immediately initiated an internal investigation. In addition, two investigative bodies, the Midland County Hospital District Police Department and the Texas Department of State Health Services, are conducting separate investigations. We are fully cooperating with both agencies. Second, we want to assure our patients and the community that our team members are committed to the core values that embody equality of care and respect for the dignity of all patients. Midland Health staff continue to provide quality healthcare in a professional, compassionate and respectful manner. We encourage patience in allowing the investigative process to conclude. Should these allegations be substantiated, please trust that the Hospital will take swift and appropriate action.