The Tree Lighting will be held on Dec. 6, followed by the Lighted Christmas Parade on Dec. 10.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is preparing to celebrate the holiday season with two exciting Christmas events.

First, Centennial park will play host to the annual Tree Lighting on Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

This year's Lighted Christmas Parade, themed "Anyone can be a Santa," will fall on Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. Registrations must be completed by Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.