A Winter Whataland: Whataburger announces new items for Christmas collection

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are making your Christmas wishlist, stop what you're doing and listen up! Whataburger has just announced their 2022 Holiday Gift Guide and fans have a lot of merchandise to choose from!
Dozens of items have been added to the Whatastore including pajamas, ornaments, socks and even fry slippers and sweater vests.
Items range from $4.99 to around $100.
Whataburger announces Christmas collection
Most items are already on sale, but some will be available starting Nov. 8 through the 17.
