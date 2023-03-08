Midlanders come out to meet their new City Manager during 'Meet & Greet'

Tommy Gonzalez has officially started in the position after being hired in July. Discussions covered several topics, including friendly conversations with citizens.

MIDLAND, Texas — As the City of Midland continues a transition of leadership under new city manager Tommy Gonzalez, Midlanders had a chance to meet with him Wednesday night. Gonzalez officially started in the position on Monday after being hired in July.

It was a very comfortable environment as residents had conversations with Gonzalez and his family. A couple of citizens spoke on the importance behind an opportunity like this.

The Midland community not only showed up to meet Gonzalez, but a new friend as well.

“Here you actually get to meet these people that are coming to be a part of our city and join us as citizens, and I think that that’s important to remember that – through all the jobs that everybody serves – they’re humans too, they have families too and they’re excited to move here," said Andra Jones, a Midland citizen.

Jones was one of many who had a friendly conversation with Gonzalez as he made the rounds, including Midland citizen Stan VanHoozer.

“He’s very easy to talk to, he has a great manner about him, he’s interesting to talk with [and] he’s excited to be here," said VanHoozer. "I would encourage everyone to have an opportunity to come out and speak with him.”

On Wednesday night, those who spoke with him covered several topics of discussion.

“There were some things that have to do with [the] ADA community that we need to listen to, as well as some codes issues, and then also some partnerships with the boys and girls’ clubs and things like that," said Gonzalez. "So, I think a little bit of everything, and the people have been extremely nice and it’s been really good to get out here and meet all these folks.”

As Gonzalez has been getting comfortable, he’s stayed busy.

“I’ve been talking to our staff, I’ve been really listening – not only to them – but also to the citizens that I’ve interacted with, a lot of the community and business leaders and I think it’s very important to listen at the beginning, but then also make some adjustments -- to not only listen -- but then take some action so that they can see that their voice is being heard," said Gonzalez.

Like conversations with friends, being heard is really what it’s all about.

“One thing that we might forget is that these people work for us as citizens, and we need to be able to approach them and share solutions and share concerns and do that with our elected officials – as well as city employees – because really they’re all in those positions because they want to serve our city," said Jones.