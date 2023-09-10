Midland VFW Post 7208 held its grand reopening Sunday

The hopes of the new renovations are to breathe new life into the post and increase membership.

MIDLAND, Texas — VFW Post 7208 is once again open to its members and community, but with a new look to it.

“Basically Project VFW is to bring back to the community. Everybody that looks at VFWs nowadays think of an old school bar with a bunch of old people in there drinking beer and then think of a bingo hall. I’m trying to change that," Project VFW CEO Billy Deremer said. "Trying to bring in the younger crowd, the younger veterans. The family events that used to happen in the 70s, 80s, and 90s.”

Deremer and his organization Project VFW redid the whole building from top to bottom. Things like redoing the roof, interior ceiling, walls, and floors, while fixing up the bathrooms as well.

Post Commander Robert Thames said the renovations will do a lot to breathe in new life into the post.

“Well we hope that we’ll get better attendance in here. The more people we get the better off we’ll be," Thames said. "Hopefully get our funding up a little bit so we can help veterans who need help.”

But as much as the post wants to help veterans, there are still those outside of the veteran community that want to help the post itself carry out its mission.

“I want to try and bring help to the people that have fought for our country," Deremer said. "We wouldn’t be where we are today without those veterans.”