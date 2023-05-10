Big Spring VFW Post 2013 calls for more young veterans to join

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Christensen Tucker Post 2013 in Big Spring wants to get away from the stereotype that it is full of old men and women.

MIDLAND, Texas — Wayne Johnson served in the US Air Force from 1973-1992 and 2002-2005 as a security specialist.

Even though he’s long retired, in his eyes he’s still serving his country by his role as the senior vice commander and recruiter at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2013 in Big Spring.

“The VFW does more for veterans than any other group,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, government programs in place now help veterans exist thanks to efforts by the VFW organization as a whole in the past.

“The Star-Spangled Banner was pushed through congress by the VFW," Johnson said. "The Veterans GI bill was pushed through congress by the VFW. The VA system was pushed through congress by the VFW.”

Johnson wants to help maintain that legacy of helping veterans and believes that younger veterans that served in more recent wars like Iraq and Afghanistan can help do that.

He wants to get away from the stereotype that the VFW is just for old men and women to hang out and swap war stories.

"We need the younger people coming in, the younger veterans, to come in and join to maintain the post, to maintain the dynamics of the organization, to keep things rolling [and] to keep the community involved," Johnson said.

With not just more members, but also younger ones, Johnson believes that Post 2013 can do a lot more to serve the veterans and community of Big Spring.