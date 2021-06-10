Pivot is a self-paced program that helps people quit tobacco products with a smart sensor, the pivot app, nicotine replacement therapy and a support community.

MIDLAND, Texas — Quitting smoking-it's tough, but there are resources out there.

Midland Health's Lifestyle Medicine Center and Pivot are partnering to provide a community-specific tobacco cessation pilot program. This is designed to help people quit smoking.

Currently, Midland County has a smoking rate of 19.3%. That is higher than the average in the state of Texas at 16.5%.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Dr. Padmaja Patel, the Medical Director with the Lifestyle Medicine Center.

"We know about half a million people die each year because of smoking-related causes," said Dr. Patel. "We know that during this pandemic the rate of smoking went up, which is unfortunate because before the pandemic the smoking rates were actually going down in the past four years."

Patel said that issue is something leaders at Midland Health hope to raise awareness on.

"It is a nonjudgmental approach, we are not asking people to quit either this is a simple device that people can use at the privacy of their home," said Patel.

Pivot is a self-paced program that helps people quit tobacco products with a smart sensor, the pivot app, nicotine replacement therapy and a support community.

"The sensor analyzes carbon monoxide levels with the person's breath," Patel said. "It monitors that and shows them progress on how well they are doing. That feedback reminds them how much carbon monoxide is in there body."

Dr. Patel emphasizes on the importance of taking care of our body. She said any minimal change in the lifestyle can have a big effect.

"That's the beauty of your body. It is always trying to heal, if we give it the right ingredients and right circumstances," said Patel. "I think smoking is one of those things, if you quit you will start seeing the improvement immediately."