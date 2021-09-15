Midland Health agrees to pay over $555,000 to HRSA after COVID-19 billing error

MIDLAND, Texas —
Midland Health is paying over $555,000 to the Health Resources and Services Administration after a billing error led to the hospital claiming reimbursement set aside for uninsured COVID-19 patients for patients without a COVID-19 primary diagnosis.
According to a release from the Office of Inspector General, Midland Health presented claims to the HRSA’s "COVID-19 Claims Reimbursement to Health Care Providers and Facilities for Testing, Treatment, and Vaccine Administration for the Uninsured" program for treatment of patients without a COVID-19 primary diagnosis.
The hospital then agreed to pay $555,141.72 for violating the Civil Monetary Penalties Law.
According to a Midland Health spokesperson, the hospital discovered and self-reported the billing error to the OIG in November of 2020.
"The error was recognized internally, and immediate steps were taken to audit all similar cases, report the findings, create a remediation plan, and repay monies back to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)," MMH stated in a release to NewsWest 9.
The hospital went on to say they appreciate the cooperation from the OIG and the joint effort to make sure all compliance measures are met and continue to be met moving forward.