Midland Health agrees to pay over $555,000 to HRSA after COVID-19 billing error

According to a Midland Health spokesperson, the hospital discovered and self-reported the billing error to the Office of Inspector General in November of 2020.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Health is paying over $555,000 to the Health Resources and Services Administration after a billing error led to the hospital claiming reimbursement set aside for uninsured COVID-19 patients for patients without a COVID-19 primary diagnosis.

According to a release from the Office of Inspector General, Midland Health presented claims to the HRSA’s "COVID-19 Claims Reimbursement to Health Care Providers and Facilities for Testing, Treatment, and Vaccine Administration for the Uninsured" program for treatment of patients without a COVID-19 primary diagnosis.

The hospital then agreed to pay $555,141.72 for violating the Civil Monetary Penalties Law.

According to a Midland Health spokesperson, the hospital discovered and self-reported the billing error to the OIG in November of 2020.

"The error was recognized internally, and immediate steps were taken to audit all similar cases, report the findings, create a remediation plan, and repay monies back to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)," MMH stated in a release to NewsWest 9.