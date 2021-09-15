Midland College Honor Society delivers lunch to Midland Health employees

Members of the PTK Honor Society raised funds to provide lunch to MMH employees dealing directly with COVID-19 patients.

MIDLAND, Texas — Phi Theta Kappa students at Midland College helped brighten the day of some Midland Memorial Hospital workers Wednesday.

The students brought boxed lunches and gift cards to workers who are dealing directly with COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

Several of the students either work in the hospital or have family who work there, and wanted to show the medical staff appreciation for all they are doing for the community during the pandemic.

PTK students have been fundraising for this special surprise since the end of August and were able to raise over $1,880 to supply 110 lunches as well as several $10 Starbucks gift cards.