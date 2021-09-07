Midland customers donate $3,400 as a part of the Salvation Army Fan Drive

With the summer in full swing, the work of distributing them is far from over. During the fan drive, Westlake customers were asked to donate by rounding-up their purchase at the register.

"It's everyone in the community doing a little bit to meet a huge need," said Co Salvation Army Midland Lt. Robert Coristen. "Then you get to see our community, who I was just told that this Ace Hardware raised more fans than any other. That just makes me proud to live in this community and we're excited to get these to the people that really need them before the temperatures really get up there in the degrees."