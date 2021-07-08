Odessa Arts hosting Texas Music workshop

The free workshop starts at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts will be hosting the Texas Music Office for a free Texas Music Friendly Community workshop.

The workshop will start at 6 p.m. on July 8 at the Ector Theater.

Odessa Arts says the Music Friendly Community helps provide a network to foster music industry development and let industry professionals know communities are serious about attracting and developing growth in the music industry.

Other cities that have the MFC designation from the Texas Music Office include Lubbock, Abilene, El Paso, Waco and Fort Worth.