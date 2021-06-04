Midland County Public Libraries holds Teen Bookmark Contest

The contest will last until April 30 at 6:00 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Public Libraries will be hosting a Teen Bookmark Contest throughout the month of April.

There will be two winners for the contest with one being selected by the Midland County Libraries and another being selected by "People's Choice".

All designs will be placed on all social media platforms and the library's web page.

To participate in the contest, participants must live in Midland County, be between the ages of 13-19, and illustrations must be original. Also, bookmarks will be judged on creativity and entries must be submitted at the Youth Services Desk.

The two winners will have their bookmarks distributed throughout Midland Public Libraries during the summer.