Midland Commissioner's Court moves forward on Parsley Building purchase

The building would be used for new Sheriff's Office facilities.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland County Commissioners Court held a special meeting Friday that saw them approve a purchasing agreement with Pioneer Natural Resources regarding the Parsley Building.

The offer made by Midland to Pioneer is around $15 million, while renovations to the Parsley Building to make it suitable for law enforcement are estimated around $4-5 million.

The vote passed by a count of three to one. County Judge Terry Johnson abstained from the vote.

By passing the vote, Midland County now has a window of time where they can make their last evaluations of the building before going through with the purchase.

"It allows us 60 days now to do due diligence as we would any real estate contract. You get to go in, check the nuts and bolts of the property you're looking at buying," Johnson said. "Hopefully at the end of 60 days everything is as we expect because we've already essentially looked at everything. Then we will come in and make the final purchase and authorize a check to pioneer for the facility.”

Discussions about a new jail have been underway for some time, but the county says the jail will not be going in at the Parsley Building.

However, what will be moving is the administration department and other facilities related to the Sheriff's Department.

It will also give a department whose buildings have required many updates and renovations the chance to wipe the slate clean.

“So this is going to give them a fresh start, a new start. It’s a little bit more room then they need, but that’s good," Johnson said. "We know that Midland’s population is going to grow in the next twenty years. This gives them the opportunity to grow into that.”

Meanwhile, more employment opportunities will come from the newest building as more office space is available.

“It’ll certainly allow more employment opportunities in that you can incentivize employees through pay but you also incentivize them with a nice workplace. it’s gonna give them an awesome workplace, the same we enjoy here at the courthouse.”