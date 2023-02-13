County commissioners planning ahead with new library exhibit for 2024

In addition to securing a new traveling exhibit, commissioners came to a service agreement with Chem-Aqua for another year.

MIDLAND, Texas — January 2024 might be almost a year away, but Midland's leaders are planning ahead.

During Tuesday's meeting, the Midland County Commissioners approved a new exhibit to display in the library.

"Magnificent Me" will be coming to the Centennial Library from the Museum of Discover in Arkansas.

Commissioners say the library is one of the few libraries that has the space and traveling licenses to host exhibits like this.

"It's about the human body so it's an interactive exhibit, so it will be a wonderful exhibit for the kids and families to learn about the human body," said Debbie Garza, the Midland County Public Library Director.

In addition to the library exhibit, commissioners also extended its contract with Chem-Aqua for another year.

Chem-Aqua provides labor and chemical treatment for six locations in the city and helps keep water towers and pipes free of calcium buildup.

"It's natural, it's just buildup, it happens everywhere. It happens on the urinals, toilets, I mean anywhere that we have basic city water. So those are the things we have to treat in order to make sure our water is efficient and for long term as well," said Eddie Melendez, Midland County Director of Utilities.